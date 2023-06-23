The Ladies Day Out Fellowship Breakfast Ministry celebrated June birthdays during its recent meeting at the Cracker Barrel restaurant in South Hill, Va. June birthday ladies pictured from the left are Minister Theresa Washington, Ruby B. Downey, Barbara Harris and Ann L. Jones.
Most Popular
Articles
- Respond to scene of collision
- Warren County woman bags $100,000 scratch-off win
- Paynter brothers to be grand marshals for Wise July 4 celebration
- Chase Davis receives Kinniebrew-Terry Scholarship
- From the Warren County Sheriff's Office
- From the Warren County Sheriff’s Office
- Former Norlina resident heads Philadelphia’s Juneteenth Celebration
- Community service award presented
- RTP president & CEO visits Frontier Warren
- Additional public hearing about school consolidation planned
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.