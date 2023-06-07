The Warren County Board of Commissioners took no action during its regular meeting Monday night on a request to rezone property at 1612 Eaton Ferry Road, Littleton, from Residential to Commercial (Neighborhood Business) to establish self storage units.
According to information in the board’s agenda packet, the rezoning request involves 19.488 acres across three parcels owned by Pasquale Parascadolo of Milltown, N.J. Applicants are Daniel Proctor and David Sherk of Wild and Blue Engineering of Nashville (North Carolina). The county’s zoning ordinance allows mini-storage warehouses in areas zoned as Neighborhood Business.
During an April 4 meeting, the Warren County Planning Board voted 4 to 1 to recommend the re-zoning request to the board of county commissioners.
A public hearing on the rezoning request was held prior to the county board’s regular monthly meeting Monday night.
Rebecca Mountz, planning consultant, discussed the request’s consistency with the county’s 2022 Comprehensive Development Plan and Future Land Use map. She said that the 1612 Eaton Ferry Road address falls within the Low Density Residential character area and adjacent to a Commercial Mixed-Use character area.
In addition, Mountz presented a description of spot zoning as outlined by the UNC School of Government: “A zoning ordinance, or amendment, which singles out and reclassifies a relatively small tract owned by a single person and surrounded by a much larger area uniformly zoned, so as to impose upon the smaller tract greater restrictions than those impose upon the smaller tract greater restrictions than those imposed upon the larger area, or so as to relieve the small tract from restrictions to which the rest of the area is subjected, is called, ‘spot zoning.’”
The School of Government listed the following factors to consider in determining the existence of spot zoning:
• Size of tract: Consider tract/parcel size in context to the surrounding area.
• Compatibility with plan: Does the rezoning fit into the larger planning context for the community? (Comprehensive Development Plan, Future Land Use Map, availability of services (such as water, sewer, roads and rail).
• Balancing benefits and detriments
• Relationship of uses (The greater the disparity of uses, the higher likelihood of spot zoning.)
Proctor, one of the rezoning request applicants, told the board that the request followed the intention of the county’s zoning ordinance and noted the intention to develop the property in accordance with the ordinance and state regulations.
However, several other citizens expressed opposition to the request.
Concerns included whether new storage units are needed in an area near existing storage units and how having such a facility on around 20 acres could disrupt the quiet nature of the area, where, in at least one case, the same land has been passed down in the family for several generations.
Several members of the public described the rezoning request as being inconsistent with the county’s strategic plan and as an example of spot zoning.
“We worked very hard to get the zoning ordinance,” Mike Hairston said. “This is clearly spot zoning.”
He said that the property in question extends well into a residential area. While Hairston said that he is neither for nor against the rezoning request. However, he said that if the county rezones the property, a clear designation of how far the commercial area extends into the residential section needs to be made.
Joe Zeno, who is a member of the Warren County Zoning Board of Adjustment, said that the 1612 Eaton Ferry Rd., Littleton, property is not adjacent to areas zoned as commercial and that the request does not comply with the county’s future plan of development.
He said that the rezoning application was flawed in a number of ways, including the lack of a detailed site plan. He also said that the planning board was not told about the definition of spot zoning.
Zeno said that if the area is rezoned as Commercial, the door would be open for other businesses to open there. He said that the property owner could decide to put something other than storage units there, or could sell the property to someone else who opens another business.
“It is a relatively small property,” he said. “That’s spot zoning. He (the property owner) can rezone and use it however he wants.”
The rezoning request was included in the regular meeting agenda for a vote. However, when board Chairperson Bertadean Baker asked for a motion to approve, there was no response.
