Warren County Memorial Library is observing National Library Card Month throughout September by encouraging local residents to discover the worlds of information that will become available to them with that small card.
Libraries and library cards
The local library has adopted the theme, Small Card: Big Benefits” to illustrate that a library card is like a passport to worlds of information and resources.
However, for Warren County Memorial Library Director Cheryl Reddish, National Library Card Month represents more than a time to encourage people to obtain library cards.
“We focus on the value of libraries in people’s lives,” she said. “Libraries are community hubs. In addition to connecting people with information, we try to connect people with people.”
Reddish said that Warren County Memorial Library has adapted to an increasingly digital environment, especially in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, but continues to offer services at its Warrenton location, over the phone and online.
“Libraries are places of information,” she said. “Most people things of libraries as books. Books take many shapes now, including e-books and audiobooks. We offer people free access to a wealth of information. Online, by phone and in person, we are here for the community.”
Library Assistant David Spence II said that obtaining a library card is free of charge and takes less than five minutes. Bring a photo ID with your correct mailing address. Spence noted that if you have not updated your address on your ID, you can also bring a piece of mail that has the correct address.
Minors will need someone who already has a library card, such as a parent or guardian, sign for them.
“You are never too old or too young to get a card,” Reddish said.
Anyone who signs up for a library card during the month of September will receive a Welcome to the Library freebie while supplies last.
Library programs
Reddish noted that the month of September not only is a time to highlight the importance of libraries and library cards, but is also provides an opportunity for Warren County Memorial Library to highlight its new and existing programs.
These include information stations inside the library that feature books on a variety of topics. Additional information can be accessed through QR codes and learning links. This fall, information stations will highlight special observances:
• Hispanic Heritage Month: Sept. 15-Oct. 15
• Banned Books Week: Sept. 26-Oct. 2
• Native American Heritage Month: November
• Thanksgiving Recipes and Books: November
September will also begin the Living with Tech Program. Library staff members will be available to answer questions about a wide range of topics related to technology, including computers, email, the internet, how to forward photographs to someone, how to access library e-resources and more. The public may visit the library or call 252-257-4990 for support.
This fall, Reddish and the rest of the library staff encourage parents, teachers and students to take advantage of School Zone activities. A highlight of School Zone is CheckersTV, which was introduced during this year’s Summer Reading program. The virtual educational entertainment program features Checkers the Inventor and his robot sidekick, Snoozer, as they participate in learning activities, such as discovering that alligators have 80 teeth. Episodes are available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
Also available will be Crafty Crochet with Miss Tiff, designed for beginners. Spence said that the program will teach the process of crocheting, what you need to crochet, where you can find it and how to get started. Programs are available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemorialibrary/live.
Ms. B’s Brilliant Books featuring Library Assistant Margaret Bullock will continue this month with Preschool Stories, I Can Read Chapter Books and Terrific Toddler Tales. She will introduce Super Simple Songs later in the fall with familiar and new songs to sing. Bullock might even introduce a song or two that she wrote herself. All of these resources are available anytime at facebook.com/warrencountymemoriallibrary/live.
Also coming up is Read with Pete. The young and young at heart can discover Pete’s best books in the library’s Pete the Cat reading area and pick up a Pete the Cat bag.
For more information about new and continuing library programs, including the Teen Anime & Manga Book Club, Teen Community Service and Internship Opportunities, Homework Help Resources from NC Live, and Let’s Read in which community volunteers are recorded reading books for children, pick up a fall calendar from the library, or visit the library website at wcmlibrary.org and click on Fall Program Calendar.
The calendar also includes a weekly schedule of activities for September through November.
Library hours and COVID-19 precautions
Warren County Memorial Library is located at 119 S. Front St., Warrenton, and is open from 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturdays. The Community Room is open for use for meetings and activities from 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m. on weekdays, and 10:30-1:30 on Saturdays.
“If you have special needs, call, and we will see what we can do to accommodate them,” Reddish said.
The library continues to follow a number of precautions due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, including social distancing and temperature checks.
Anyone coming into the library is asked to wear a mask. The library will provide masks if needed.
Hand sanitizer is available throughout the library building. Patrons are encouraged to use hand sanitizer before browsing the shelves and before using computers. Other precautions include routine cleanings.
Contactless pickup is continuing. Call the library or go online to place books on hold. Library staff members will pull the books and call when they are ready for pickup. Books may be picked up near the information desk.
Reddish said that Warren County Memorial Library has adapted many of its resources as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to make sure that local residents can access the resources and support they need. She and the library staff hope that people will continue to take advantage of resources available inside the library and online, whether they are regular patrons or are visiting for the first time.
“We try to encourage lots of fun, literacy and community connections,” Reddish said.
