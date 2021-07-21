Mr. and Mrs. Carl Moss of the Wise community are recognized earlier this month, along with emergency response employees who helped save Mr. Moss’s life. Pictured from the left are: Interim EMS Division Chief Chris Tucker, Tiffany Soloman, Melissa Fitts, Annie Ryder, Mr. and Mrs. Carl Moss, Marie Simmons, Derrick Hall, and Interim Emergency Services Director Chris Pegram. Not pictured: James Brinkley.