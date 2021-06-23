The Norlina Town Board could not vote on the proposed budget for fiscal year 2021-22 during a special meeting Monday night because it lacked the quorum needed to take action.
Commissioners Tyrone Simes and Charles Smiley were the only town board members who were present. The board has five members, meaning that three are required to be present to reach the quorum needed to take action.
The board held a public hearing to receive comments about the budget as required by law, but no members of the general public attended.
The Norlina board is considering a $1.53 million budget which increases the tax rate 2 cents to 70 cents per $100 valuation. The current fiscal year’s tax increase from 64 cents to 68 cents per $100 valuation was the town’s first tax increase since 2004-05.
The proposed budget takes into consideration the increasing cost of materials, depreciation of equipment and efforts to build up fund balance, or cash reserves.
The proposed budget allocates $685,854.46 in the general fund as follows: $269,655.17 for the administrative department, $330.693.04 for the police department and $85,506.25 for streets and sanitation.
The following revenue is expected to be available in the general fund during fiscal year 2021-22: $251,766.40 from current year’s property tax, $8,000 in delinquent tax, $39,862.07 in vehicle tax, $324,000 in local option sales tax, $5,000 in beer and wine tax, $48,000 in franchise tax and $9,225.99 in other revenue.
The proposed budget allocates $810,925.50 to the water and sewer fund as follows: $730,004.95 for water and sewer operations, and $80,920.55 for debt payments.
The proposed budget also allocates $38,000 in Powell Bill, or street maintenance funding.
The proposed budget increases water and sewer rates by 25 cents for customers inside the town limits, and by 50 cents for customers outside the town limits. The increase would set water rates at $5.75 per 1,000 gallons inside the town limits and $6.25 per $1,000 gallons outside the town limits. Sewer rates would be $6.25 per 1,000 gallons inside the town limits and $8.75 per 1,000 gallons outside the town limits.
The budget which the board is considering would eliminate proposed COLA salary increases for all full-time Norlina employees except for those in Public Works, who have not received recent play increases.
The special meeting to adopt the proposed budget will be held at 5:10 p.m. on Monday, June 28, at Town Hall, 139 Hyco St., Norlina. Copies of the proposed budget are available at Town Hall.
The new fiscal year begins July 1.
