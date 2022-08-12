The North Carolina Cooperative Extension Warren County Center will offer private pesticide applicator trainings later this month.
The following recertifications will be offered at the Warren County Extension Office:
• Aug. 25 at 6:30 p.m., Category V
• Aug. 30 at 6:30 p.m. Multi-category, including X
To register for these or if you have questions about what credits you may be in need of, call Matthew Place at 919-495-2230 or email matthew_place@ncsu.edu.
