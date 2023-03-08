The Warren County Board of Commissioners, during its March 6 regular meeting, appointed Warren County native Shrounda Douglas-Riddick as the county’s human resources director.
She will assume her new position effective April 1 at an annual salary of $75,000.
Beverly Foster served as county human resources director from September 2020 until a point in 2022. Nikki Dickerson has been serving as interim human resources manager.
Board appointments
County commissioners made the following appointments and re-appointments to county boards, committees and commissions during Monday’s meeting:
• Kaye Hall, nurse, first term on the Warren County Board of Health. Her three-year term will end on Feb. 28, 2026.
• Angelena Kearney-Dunlap, first term on the Economic Development Commission. Her three-year term will end on Feb. 28, 2026.
• Claude O’Hagan (third term), Stanley Jones (second term) and Brady Martin (second term), re-appointed to the Warren County Economic Development Commission. Their three-year terms will run from July 1, 2023-June 30, 2026.
• Barbara Brayboy (third term) and Willie Boyd, Jr. (second term), reappointed to the Warren County Juvenile Crime Prevention Council. Their two-year terms will end on Jan. 31, 2025.
