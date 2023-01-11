A report to county commissioners on results from limited soil testing at the closed PCB landfill in Afton indicated that PCB levels fall well below the federal Environmental Protection Agency’s threshold for what could potentially be harmful. However, residents of the Afton area continue to emphasize that PCB contamination of the air, soil and water when PCBs were brought to the landfill and deposited there can never be fully eradicated.
Joan A. Smyth, vice president and senior hydrogeologist with Raleigh-based environmental consulting engineers Smith Gardner, Inc., presented the report during Monday’s regular meeting of the Warren County Board of Commissioners.
Before her presentation, County Manager Vincent Jones said that in the period leading up to events commemorating the 40th anniversary of the 1982 PCB protests, the county decided to move forward with soil testing at the landfill due to ongoing concerns of area residents.
Last year’s events commemorating the anniversary highlighted part of Warren County history related to the construction of the PCB landfill following years of public outcry, resistance and legal actions that came after transformer oil contaminated with toxic polychlorinated biphenyls (PCBs) was illegally sprayed in Warren and 13 other counties in 1978.
In 1982, as trucks began hauling in 10,000 loads of contaminated soil to the PCB landfill in Afton from more than 200 miles of North Carolina roadways, protests began, involving people from Warren County, supporters of their cause and civil rights activists.
In her report, Smyth gave an outline of events from the landfill’s construction through its treatment in the early 2000s, but said that much of the data from the early years of the landfill’s history cannot be found.
She noted that soil at the PCB landfill was thermally treated in the early 2000s and tested frequently during the process to determine if PCB levels fell below the EPA limit of one part per million. Soil with PCB levels above that threshold was retreated until it met with standards deemed to be safe.
Smyth said that on average, 12 tons of soil were treated each day. The treated soil was then covered with six inches of clean soil. Smyth added that at the time of the landfill’s closure, the average PCB concentration in the soil was .2 parts per million.
She noted that in addition to soil treatment, vapors from the landfill site were collected for treatment and disposal off-site.
Smyth said that the initial plan for the limited PCB soil investigation last year involved testing samples of cover soil. Four samples were taken. However, Smyth said that after the soil sampling was completed, it was found that the cover on one area was thinner than previously thought, meaning that treated soil was included in the soil sampling for that area.
She reported that PCB concentrations in the soil samples that were tested averaged less than 25 percent of the level that the EPA considers as a safe threshold. No PCBs were detected in one sample. Others ranged from .193 to .583 parts per million.
Smyth indicated that if the county should ever decide to use the landfill property in the future, plans would need to be made in conjunction with the North Carolina Department of Environmental Quality while also working with the community. She noted that development plans and location at the site would determine if future testing would be needed and to what extent.
Jones said that when the testing was done, the county did not have an idea of what development at the site could look like. He added that any future decision about whether to develop something at the site would be up to commissioners. Jones said that testing was pursued to address questions and concerns of local residents.
Commissioner Tare “T” Davis described the history of the landfill as an “open wound” to the community. He asked about water quality in the area, particularly for people with existing wells. Smyth replied that testing solely involved soil samples.
Commission Chairperson Bertadean Baker said that many citizens have asked about having soil from the roadsides where PCBs were sprayed. She expressed concern that when soil was removed, it would have been impossible to remove all PCBs.
Smyth said that the EPA’s standard practices called for testing of areas where contaminated soils were removed. However, due to the difficulty in obtaining some historical documents, nothing can be found to show whether those soils were tested. Smyth noted that the county can contact the Department of Environmental Quality to plan testing now.
Michael Scott, director of the North Carolina Division of Waste Management, said that he can coordinate such testing and would coordinate with the county manager about any follow-up questions about soils along roadsides.
Afton resident Michael Naughton expressed the need for more soil testing at the PCB landfill during future development, as soil is disturbed and infrastructure installed.
Smyth replied that any measures that disturb the landfill soil must be done in the most responsible way with appropriate testing and sampling depending on the future use of the site.
Deborah and Ken Ferruccio, who were involved with efforts to stop the PCB landfill since the beginning and who now present the podcast series, “Our Road to Walk: Then and Now” about local history related to the landfill, appeared before county commissioners during the public comments portion of the meeting.
Deborah said that it was “very disturbing” that the state cannot find early data related to the landfill, saying that there is no reason why the state no longer has the information.
She said that a local working group has maintained plenty of records, which, among other things, show early evidence of emissions into the water and air at the landfill site.
“PCBs don’t go away,” Deborah said as she described any decision to reuse the landfill as “totally irresponsible.”
“You don’t re-expose people to the dangers,” she said.
Deborah also expressed concern about why testing was just done last year, saying that residents of the area near the landfill must live with the residual impact of PCBs all the time,
Ken said that a five-point framework for detoxification that were developed with the working group in conjunction with scientists would have worked effectively. He added that because previous documentation cannot be found, there is no way to fully know about problems in the thermal detoxification process that was used instead.
Ken described the PCB landfill site as being like a minefield where one cannot walk without hitting wires.
“It is a bad idea if you redevelop the site,” he said. “You may be looking at another situation like 1982 if you develop the site.”
Commission Chairperson Baker and County Manager Jones said that the county has not discussed putting anything at the PCB landfill site.
