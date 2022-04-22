The Lake Gaston Water Safety Council monthly membership meeting will held on Wednesday, April 27, at the Kennon House Restaurant, 7001 Gasburg Road, Valentines, Va. The meeting begins at 6 p.m., starting with a Dutch-treat dinner.
Guest speaker will be Ultimate Boat Lifts to talk about dock safety and getting ready for boating season on Lake Gaston and the surrounding areas.
The public is invited. Anyone planning to attend is asked to RSVP to stuagaville@gmail.com
