The Virginia H. Levister Scholarship Program, established in the fall of 2022, recently held its 1st Annual Spring Scholarship raffle.
There were three prize levels, first, second and third. First prize was awarded to Hattie Jordan, second to Gail White and third to William Kearney. Both Jordan and Kearney are residents of Warrenton.
Scholarships will be awarded this evening (Wednesday) at Warren Early College High School.
The scholarship program expressed appreciation to The Bragging Rooster, Locorum Distillery, Time Out Sports Bar, Earlene Suit, Carolyn Jones and friends and supporters who participated. This raffle will be held during the spring of the year in the future.
Donations are accepted @$PannieJr. Scholarship winners will also be recognized at the 2nd Annual Dinner off Main with a Splash of Pink on Aug. 26. Tickets for Dinner off Main remain at $50 per person.
