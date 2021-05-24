The Warren County Board of Education will meet for a work session and special meeting on Tuesday, May 25, at 6 p.m. in the multipurpose room at Warren County Middle School, 118 Campus Drive, Warrenton.
The items on the agenda for the special meeting will include personnel matters. Participants will be socially distanced, and masks are mandatory.
This meeting will be streamed live on social media, and a link will be available on the district website, warrenk12nc.org, under the Live Feed section and will also be posted on social media.
