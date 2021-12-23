Earl Ijames, curator of the North Carolina Museum of History and owner of Lake Shore Palms Farm, presents two long leaf pines to the Warren County Community Center. Pictured, from the left, are Ijames; Shauna Williams, president, Warren County Community Center Board of Trustees; Magnolia Clanton, treasurer, Board of Trustees; Henry Hayes; Joyce Long; Reginald Hinton; Virginia Broach, secretary, Board of Trustees; Felton Davis, vice president, Board of Trustees; and Yarbrough Williams, parliamentarian, Board of Trustees.