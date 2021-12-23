The Warren County Community Center will be featured during the North Carolina Museum of History’s African American Cultural Celebration on Saturday, Jan. 29.
Shauna Williams, president of the Community Center Board of Trustees,” will present “The Warren County Community Center and the Birthplace of the Environmental Justice Movement” to reflect the celebration’s theme, “Black People, Green Planet: Environmental Justice.”
What became known as the Warren County Community Center was founded in 1934 as the Warren County Community Center and Library, Incorporated, through the efforts of local teacher, Winnie B. Williams. The building was constructed to provide a public meeting space, library, recreation rooms and restrooms for African-Americans during a time when there was nothing in Warren County to meet those needs. The Community Center was built by contributions from African-Americans in Warren County, the Works Progress Administration, and the town and county commissioners.
The January celebration, which local residents may access virtually, will not be the first time that the Community Center has generated interest at the state level in recent years.
Williams said that in 2019, representatives of the North Carolina African American Heritage Commission toured the Community Center, located on Franklin Street in Warrenton. They were scheduled to return in 2020, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the plans to be canceled.
This summer, Williams met the Heritage Commission’s director. A partnership with the Heritage Commission has enabled the Community Center to build connections with African American heritage sites, museums and funding resources.
Earlier this month, Earl Ijames, curator of the North Carolina Museum of History and owner of Lake Shore Palms Farm, and other museum representatives visited the Community Center to meet with the board of trustees and present two long leaf pines, which were planted on the Center grounds.
The visit to Warrenton included videotaping of board members, interviewing Williams and visiting sites related to the birth of the Environmental Justice Movement, including Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church and the PCB landfill.
The African American Cultural Celebration, the museum’s 21st, will be held from 11 a.m.-4 p.m. on Jan. 29 and may be accessed at https://www.ncmuseumofhistory.org/aacc-2022 or ncmuseumofhistory.org.
The Community Center could become one of the locations identified by the African American History Center to become part of a heritage trail marking historic sites important to the Civic Rights era from 1941-76.
Williams, who recently provided 39 pages of information and documentation for the application process, said she believes that the Community Center’s history would make it a great addition to the heritage trail. She also hopes that more local residents will want to discover what the Center has meant to the community.
“I feel that the Community Center is a hidden gem,” Williams said.
