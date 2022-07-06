Jamesanna Shearin Johnson, departed this life peacefully, in the comfort of her home surrounded by family on Saturday, June 18, after living a life well lived, full of grace, joy and determination. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Friday, June 24, at 12:30 p.m. on Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church in Macon. The Rev. Rickie Bell, pastor, officiated. Entombment followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Johnson, daughter of John J. Shearin and Dina Jones Shearin, was born April 4, 1924, in Warren County.
She received her education at Warren County Training School in Wise.
At an early age, she accepted Christ as her personal savior and joined the New Bethel Baptist Church in Macon. She served New Bethel faithfully until moving her membership to Jordan Hill Missionary Baptist Church.
On Aug. 16, 1946, she was joined in Holy Matrimony to French C. Johnson, Jr., who preceded her in death. This union was blessed with five children.
She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, aunt and friend. Cherished memories will forever be remembered by: six children, seven grandchildren, 15 grandchildren and three great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, cousins, church family, community and friends.
Floral bearers and pallbearers were family and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.