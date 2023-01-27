John Thomas Harris III, “Tommy,” 63, died Thursday, Jan. 26, at Duke University Medical Center in Durham. A memorial service will be held Sunday, Jan. 29, at Shady Grove Methodist Church in Inez at 2 p.m.
Tommy was born in Warrenton to the late Frances Weldon Harris and John Thomas Harris II of Inez on Dec. 29, 1959.
The owner of Harris Enterprises, Tommy was a master machinist. His brilliant and innovative mind, along with his skills, kept many businesses in operation locally and across the state.
Tommy loved working to solve problems to make processes run smoother and more efficiently. He loved people, music and communing with nature. He especially loved drinking coffee with friends and attending the Good Time Boogie. Tommy would help anyone in need, often neglecting himself. To say he had a heart as big as the great outdoors would be an understatement. If we all had the desire to get along and love one another the way he did, the world would surely be a better place!
He is survived by his brother, Glenn Ranson Harris and wife Mary Smiley Harris of Macon; aunt, Irene Weldon of Norlina; uncle, Nat Weldon of Norlina; cousin, Luci Weldon of Norlina; aunt, Shirley Harris of Warrenton; cousins, Will Harris (Jane) of Lexington, Va., Beth Harris (Jim) of Ocean Isle, Ruth Branger (Randy) of Charlottesville, Va., Leslie Clark (Martin) of Bristol, England, Nancy Keyes of Raleigh, Jay Williams of Boone, Nancy Echols (Eddie) of St. Simons, Ga., Ted Echols (Margaret) of Warrenton, Harris Echols (Trish) of Blackshear, Ga., and Jake Echols (Kellie) of Patterson, Ga.
Memorials may be made to Shady Grove Methodist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton.
