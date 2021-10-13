Betty Williams Terry, 91, of Junction City, Kan., formerly of Warrenton, departed this life on Wednesday, Oct. 6, after a brief illness at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kan. A funeral service will take place at 11 a.m. Monday, Oct. 18, at new Life Church of the Living God. Burial will follow immediately after the service at Kansas Veterans Cemetery,
Mrs. Terry was born Oct. 5, 1930, in Warrenton, the daughter of Lillington and Rainey (Richardson) Williams.
She attended schools in Warrenton and later married CSM (retired) George Glenn Terry, who preceded her in death.
She is survived by her children, Larry of Washington State, Sheila and Phyllis of Junction City, Kan.; four grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; one sister, Lucille Little of Warrenton; and a host of family and friends.
