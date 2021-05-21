Nannie Luna Epps, 91, entered into eternal rest on May 5 at her home surrounded by her children. A Celebration of Life service was conducted Saturday, May 8, at 1 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services by the Rev. John E. Jefferson, officiating. Interment was at Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ Cemetery.
Nannie was born June 1, 1929, in the Piney Grove Community of Drewry to the late Frank and Mattie Chavis Bullock. She was also preceded in death by her husband, Robert Epps III; two sisters, Margaret Jordan and Rose Small, and grandson, Brison Epps.
Nannie was a loving mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and friend to all. Many lives were touched by her kind-heartedness. She loved her flowers, fancy hats and ceramics. She had a loving spirit and a heart of gold.
She joined Oak Level United Church of Christ at an early age and attended church for many years. Nannie was employed at Harriet & Henderson Yarns for over 40 years. After retirement, she developed a passion for creating ceramics. Her work can still be seen in many homes today. She became a caregiver for several friends in the community. In the summer, you could count on her having a deck full of beautiful flowers.
She met and married the love of her life, Robert Epps, in November 1946 at the age of 17. They were blessed with seven children.
She leaves to cherish her memories six daughters, Sandra Cureton, Barbara Epps, Jacqueline Alston, Vera (Al) Caldwell, Cynthia Epps, and Pamela Holmes (George); one son, Robert Epps IV (Vickie); one granddaughter, Lisa Cureton; 11 grandsons, Aaron Cureton (Michelle), Nosakhere Semere (Farrah), Sean Alston, Justin and Avery Caldwell, Eric Caldwell (Jeni), Lance Epps-Ashe, DeJuan Alexander (Yamma), Brandon and Brenton Epps, Brian Holmes; three surrogate granddaughters, Danielle Brown, Faith and Hope Fogg; great-granddaughters, Auryanna Cureton, Selena Johnson-Cureton, Niah Alexander, Zah and Zhaki Pickney; two sisters, Deborah Alestock (Carroll), and Velma Pitts; one brother, Frank Bullock; three sisters-in-law, Lucy Belle Williams (Alfred), Elnora Young, and Lena Epps Hickson; one brother-in-law, Lemon Epps; along with a host of nieces, nephews and friends.
Floral bearers and pallbearers were grandsons, granddaughters and nieces.
