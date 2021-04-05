On Sunday, April 4, Ronald Benton (Benny) Hilliard, 69, of Macon, was called home by his Heavenly Father surrounded by his family. Funeral services will be conducted by Pastor Bobby Harrell on Wednesday, April 7, at 11 a.m. at Macon Baptist Church with burial to follow at Greenwood Cemetery in Macon.
Benny was a Warren County native, born to the late M.B. “Mack” and Eunice Overby Hilliard. He was an active member of his Macon Baptist Church family, where he served the Lord as called. There was never a job too big or too small from cutting the grass or refereeing Upward flag football games, to serving as chairman of the Deacons. Benny will warmly be remembered as “Coach” by many T-ball, volleyball and softball players in Warren County. Winning or losing never mattered as long as his players were having fun.
In addition to his church service, he was an active member of the Macon Rural Fire Department for many years, which included cooking many, many quarts of stew. He had a way for seeing a need in his community and filling in that gap.
Benny was a true family man. He adored his wife, cherished his children, and was particularly fond of his granddaughter. He loved spending time together as a family wherever the road took them. His family is so thankful for the blessed assurance that Jesus provides for a Heavenly reunion one day.
He is survived by his wife, Katherine B. Hilliard; one daughter, Amanda Cabiness and husband, Kris; one son, Erik Hilliard; one very loved granddaughter, Kati Cabiness, who affectionately referred to him as “Pa”; one brother, Elree Hilliard and wife, Nan; one sister, Kaye Hall, and husband, Billy; and some very special nieces and nephews
The family will receive friends Tuesday from 6-8 p.m. at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Flowers are accepted, or memorials may be made to Macon Baptist Church, PO Box 12, Macon, NC 27551.
Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
