Bonnie Green Stevenson, Jr., 83, of Chesterfield, Va., went to be with the Lord on Aug. 22, 2021. A funeral service was conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 29, at Transformation Church RVA. Final rest was private.
Mr. Stevenson was born in Vance County. He was preceded in death by his parents, Bonnie Stevenson, Sr. and Leona Ayscue Stevenson. He is survived by his beloved wife, Myrtice G. James-Stevenson; son, Scott Stevenson and wife, Angela, of Florida; daughters, Stephanie Gettys of South Carolina, Stacie Jackson and husband, Tony, of Virginia, Toni Cockrell and husband, Chris, of Mississippi; stepdaughters, Peggy James, Tammy Taylor and husband, Stuart, of Virginia. Bonnie adored his very special grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He also leaves to cherish his memories, his sisters, Shelby Hicks, Betty Lou Black, Nancy O’Neal and husband, Jimmy, all of North Carolina; as well as nieces, nephews and a special friend, Mike Brady.
He faithfully served his country and retired as Major from the U.S. Air Force. Bonnie continued his love for aviation while flying for commercial and private air companies, retiring again to enjoy traveling. Bonnie’s love for family and travel sparked his adventurous spirit.
Bonnie served as a deacon for Transformation Church RVA and was a member of The Optimist Club of Greater Richmond. He was a devoted Christian, kind and compassionate to everyone he met.
Arrangements were by Morrissett Funeral & Cremation Service of N. Chesterfield, Va. Online condolences may be made at www.morrissett.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.