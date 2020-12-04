Luther Freddrick “Freddie” Paynter, Jr., 74, of Wise, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 2, at Duke Raleigh Hospital. The Rev. Richard Booker and Danny Paynter will conduct a funeral service at 2 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, at Wise Baptist Church with burial to follow in the church cemetery.
Mr. Paynter was born in Vance County to the late Luther Freddrick Paynter, Sr. and Ida Mae King Paynter. Freddie was also preceded in death by a sister, Sarah Jo Hayes.
Mr. Paynter was a US Army veteran. He was the longtime owner and operator of Pay Jay’s Store in Wise and a member of Wise Baptist Church.
Freddie is survived by his wife, LaDonna West Paynter; his children, James “Rojo” Paynter and wife, Lisa, Kevin Paynter and wife, Crystal, and Jennifer Paynter Wilker; his nephew who was like a son, Donovan King; his siblings, Lynda Tolbert, Patricia Fuller, Shirley Comer, Walter Clayton Paynter, Donna Lynn Paynter and Gary Paynter; and his grandchildren, Ryan Paynter, Lexi Paynter, Noah Wilker and Natalie Paynter.
Pallbearers will be Jesse Seward, Curtis Thompson, Jeremy Stegall, Lucas Paynter, David Crowe and David Richardson. Honorary pallbearers will be C.W. Davis, Darnell Hargrove, James “Baby James” Boyd and A.C. Pitchford.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to Wise Baptist Church or to the Baptist Children’s Home of North Carolina.
The family will receive friends from 6-8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 5, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at blaylockfh.com.
