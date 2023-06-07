William E. Spruill, Jr., 72, of Bunnlevel, passed away suddenly, Friday, June 2, at his farm in Bunnlevel, as he was enjoying nature and wildlife that surrounded him.
William was born Nov. 30, 1950 in Wake County and grew up in Warrenton. He was a member of Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church in Warrenton. He attended Wayne Community College, where he majored in forestry. In 1974, he moved to Harnett County, where he was the general manager for Overhills Farms.
In 1985, William found the perfect piece of property in Bunnlevel, where he could farm and raise his family. There is nothing he loved more than enjoying life with his grandsons. As an avid outdoorsman, wildlife enthusiast and farmer, he enjoyed a simple and joyful life. Strong on the outside, tender on the inside, he helped many in the community in humble and discreet ways.
He was preceded in death by his father, William E. Spruill, Sr.
William is survived by his mother, Edith Gary Spruill; daughters, Laura “Skipper” Spruill Jones and husband, Ashley Jones, and Melissa “Missy” Carroll Spruill; brother, Paylor Spruill and wife, Susan; grandchildren, William Reid Jones and Thomas Wright Jones; and the mother of his children, Linda Pate Spruill.
A private graveside service will be held at his farm in Bunnlevel. The family will receive friends from 3-5 p.m. on Saturday, June 10, at 214 Byrd Rd., Bunnlevel.
Arrangements are by O’Quinn-Peebles-Phillips Funeral Home & Crematory, Lillington. Online condolences may be made at http://www.oppfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.