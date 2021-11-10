Lori Zazzaro Jessup, 68, of Warrenton, died on Tuesday, Nov. 9, at Kerr Lake Nursing Center. Private family graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery.
Lori was a native of Long Island, N.Y., born to Frank and Ann Annunziata Zazzaro. Mrs. Jessup was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Richard Jessup; and her sister, Ronnie Z. Mere.
Lori was a music teacher in the Warren County School System for many years. She loved sharing her talent and love of music with others and served as musician at the Norlina United Methodist Church and St. Joseph the Worker Catholic Church in Warrenton.
In addition to her mother, Ann A. Warren of Ocala, Fla., she is survived by her son John Jessup (Laura) and her daughter, Leyna Jessup (Tim), all of Warrenton; her brother, Richard Zazzaro of Florida; and her two grandchildren, Jase and Knox Jessup.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the Huntington’s Disease Society of America, 505 Eighth Avenue, New York, NY 10018.
The family will receive friends from 5-7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
