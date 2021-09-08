Shirley Mae Taylor Falcon, 83, peacefully slept into eternal rest at Universal Healthcare in Oxford on Aug. 24. Services were conducted on Sunday, Aug. 29, at 2 p.m. at the Odell Baptist Church in Littleton. The Rev. Lennis Thorpe, pastor, officiated, the Rev. Edward Harrington and Elder Shondra Jordan assisted. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mrs. Falcon was born on March 25, 1938, in Warren County to Herbert Taylor, Sr. and Daisey Harrington Taylor.
She accepted Christ and joined Odell Baptist Church in Vaughan at an early age. She graduated from Warren County public schools. She loved cooking and spending time with her family.
She married William Henry Falcon, Sr. They moved to Philadelphia, Pa., where she worked at Shriners Hospitals for Children. They relocated back to North Carolina in 1979, and she worked at several nursing homes. Her last employment was at Maria Parham Hospital as a kitchen supervisor for 22 years until retirement.
Mrs. Falcon was preceded in death by her parents; four brothers, John Robert Taylor, Vernon Taylor, Fred Taylor and William Taylor; one sister, Roberta Taylor Townes; and a granddaughter, Nikki Taylor.
Shirley’s loving memories will forever be cherished by: her husband, William Falcon, Sr. of the home; two sons, Ernest Taylor of Vaughan and William Jr. (Phillis) of Henderson; five grandchildren, Ernest Taylor, Jr. (Jennifer) of Mebane, Qiana Taylor of Vaughan, Jermiel Hagrove, Candace Hargrove and Rashun Hargrove, all of Henderson; and ten great-grandchildren; two sisters, Ernestine Pierce of Youngsville and Clementine Ayscue of Philadelphia, Pa.; seven brothers, Herbert Taylor, Jr. (Minnie) of Vaughan, Hal Taylor (Doris) of Richmond, Va., Leroy Taylor (Maxine), James Taylor (Queen Ester), Charles Taylor (Patricia), David Taylor (Rene’) and Alvin Taylor (Kim), all of Vaughan; two brothers-in-law, John Falcon Sr. (Hazel) of Macon and James Talley (Sandra) of Forestville, Md.; one sister-in-law, Gwendolyn Terry of Warrenton; and a host of nieces, nephews cousins and friends.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.