Patsy Hicks McCoy, 81, of Warrenton, died on Wednesday, Jan. 19, at Warren Hills Nursing Center. She was born in Warren County to the late Levy Andrew and Bessie Bowen Hicks. In addition to her parents, she was also preceded in death by her husband, Tim McCoy.
Mrs. McCoy was a longtime member of both the Warrenton Baptist Church and the American Quarter Horse Association (AQHA). Her love for horses was evident to anyone who would have known her.
She is survived by her son, Clint Greer (Cynthia); her sister, Phyllis King (Earl); two grandchildren, Mark Nixon and Krystin Greer Fmura (Matthew); and her twin great-granddaughters, Adyline and Kennedy Fmura.
Private graveside services will be held at Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorial donations be made to a 501(c)(3) local horse rescue.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
