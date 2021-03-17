Kewana Diane Taylor, 37, affectionately known to her family and friends as “KeKe,” entered this life on Feb. 3, 1984, and departed on Tuesday, March 9. Funeral services will be conducted today (Wednesday) at 1 p.m. at Boyd & Royster Funeral Services Chapel in Warrenton. The Rev. Angela King will officiate, and burial will follow in the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Macon.
Kewana was educated in the Warren County school system. She professed Jesus Christ as her Savior at an early age at New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church.
Kewana was well loved by all who knew her. She loved her family, she loved her friends, and she enjoyed laughing, joking and having a good time. Kewana worked several jobs and was most recently employed at Carini’s Italian Restaurant in Norlina.
She leaves to cherish her memory: her mother, Sandra Taylor; her father, George Judkins (Hattie); one daughter, Kycilla Hargrove; four sons, Kvon Taylor, Kwamayne Hargrove, Keldric Taylor and Shakiel Taylor; two sisters, Tori Taylor-Silver (Kenneth) and Rachel Judkins; five brothers, George Judkins, Jr. (Antonia), Leanard Judkins, Toreanio Judkins (Michelle), Andrew Taylor (Lavonia) and Linwood Taylor (Amber); along with a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins, a special friend and other family members and friends who loved her dearly.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
