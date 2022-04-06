Ruth Ellis Perrineau, 84, departed this life on Saturday, March 26, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, April 2, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. Rickie Bell officiated, and the Rev. Malvin Hargrove and the Rev. Willie Boyd assisted.
Ruth was born Feb. 3, 1938, in Macon to Ollie and Shirley Robinson Ellis.
Ruth received her formal education in the public schools of Warren County, graduating from John R. Hawkins High School with honors. Shortly after graduation, she moved to Manhattan, N.Y. She lived in Mt. Vernon and then the Bronx, N.Y., where she worked for Regals Jewelry company.
She was married to Walter Perrineau, Jr., and this union was blessed with two sons, Damien and Roderick.
While in the Bronx, she was a longstanding member of Community Protestant Church, where she served as president of the Usher Board. Upon returning to North Carolina, she served on the Usher Board at Oak Grove Baptist Church in Littleton. She later joined Jordan Hill Baptist Church, and was active with the Usher Board, as a Missionary and in any capacity needed.
In addition to her parents and husband, she now rests with three brothers, Curtis Ellis, William Ellis and Ollie Ellis, Jr.; two sisters, Myrtice Ellis and Mary Lou Ellis; and her daughter-in-love, Joanne Perrineau.
Survivors include two sons, Damien Perrineau of Macon and Roderick Perrineau (Sherri) of Mebane; four grandchildren, Rodney Perrineau (Desiree) of Jonesboro, Ga., Tiffany Scott (Jason) of Montgomery, Ala., Quinton and Devin Perrineau both of Macon; her great-grandchildren, Jayda, Jordan, Jayden, Jayce, Jade, Jason Jr., Elijah, Rodney Jr., Jeremiah, Paris, Reighlyn and Ry’Leigh; one sister, Mildred Washington of Macon; one brother, Nathaniel Ellis of Macon; two sisters-in-law, Loretta Boyd of Jacksonville and Viola Ellis of Macon; her beloved nieces who were like sisters, Veronica Boyd (Donnie) and Constance Robinson; a host of beloved nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.