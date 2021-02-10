Alta Kimball Brantley, 87, passed away on Jan. 27. A private burial will be conducted later this year when her family can more easily gather.
Born in Warren County in 1933, Alta married the love of her life, James Horton Brantley, in 1951. They raised four children and farmed while Alta also worked in the grocery business in Warrenton and Norlina for over 25 years. In her early 50s, she obtained her certification in respiratory therapy and worked at Maria Parham Hospital until retirement.
Alta was strong in her faith, a loving, caring Christian woman. A member of Warren Plains Baptist Church, she later joined Norlina Baptist Church. She taught Sunday school, sang in the choir, and worked with the youth ministry and women’s groups.
Alta was an original member of the gospel group, Sounds of Grace. She also sang and played bass with Horton and their friends, performing country and bluegrass music throughout the community.
Alta is preceded in death by her faithful husband, Horton Brantley; her parents, John and Grace Kimball; brothers, Norman Kimball and James Kimball; sister-in-law, Linda Kimball; sister, Lois Kimball Robinson; and grandson, Nicholas Paul Epanchin.
She is survived by her sister, Fannie Kimball Jenkins (Clifton); brother-in-law, June Robinson; four children, David Horton Brantley (Lynn) of Augusta, Ga., Barbara Brantley Epanchin (Paul) of Henderson; Patriia Brantley Klag (John) of Fristco, Texas, and Charles Bruce Brantley of Staunton, Va.; nine grandchildren, Will Brantley (Jenny), Scott Brantley (Melissa), Chad Brantley (Lucy), Ashton Brantley (Alexis), Jon Paul Epanchin (Christine), Joshua Klag (Ziwei), Jacob Klag, Calum Klag and Autumn Brantley; 11 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family thanks the staff at the Senior Citizens Home in Henderson, who took care of Alta these past several years.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Norlina Baptist Church music ministry, the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina, or the Senior Citizens Home Activity Department in Henderson.
