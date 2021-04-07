Jakeya K. Davis, 43, gained her wings on Sunday, March 28, in Warren County. Funeral services were conducted at 2 p.m. on Saturday, April 3,in Boyd & Royster Funeral Services Chapel in Warrenton by the Rev. Cindy P. Davis, officiating, and the Rev. Willie S. Davis, eulogist. Burial followed in Fork Chapel Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in the Inez community of Warren County.
Jakeya, the daughter of James and the late Joyce Davis, was born Sept. 23, 1977, in Washington, D.C. At an early age, she was baptized at Fork Chapel Missionary Baptist Church.
Jakeya was educated in the Warren County public schools and graduated from Warren County High School in 1995.
She was a dedicated daughter and mother. At an early age, she wanted to be a nurse and found herself serving as a caregiver to her mother. Her loving care was extended to her father and daughter throughout her adulthood. Jakeya’s smile and laughter could light up a room, and her warm heart and generous spirit will be missed by many.
In addition to her mother, Jakeya was recently preceded in death by her brother by love, Barry Davis; and uncle, the Rev. Boldie Davis.
She leaves to cherish her memories: one daughter, Dejana; her father, James H. Davis; four aunts, Bettie, Alice, Joyce and Shelvia; four uncles, George, Glenn, Walter and Richard; five favorite cousins, Jackie (Eric), Alton, Marcus, Jena and Lisa; her Sista’s circle, Tana (Desmond), Mona and Tasha; three raised as nieces and nephew, Aaliyah, Jamirah and Allen; along with a host of other cousins, WCHS classmates of 1995 and friends.
Pallbearers were Alton S. Davis, Marcus C. Davis, Desmond Pierce, Allen T. Scott, Terrance Pollard and Durand Lewis. Floral bearers were Deondra Lewis, Jada Copeland, Jasmine Copeland, Aaliyah Scott, Jamirah Scott and LeKesha Davis.
Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
