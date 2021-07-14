Edmund Jefferson, 81, departed this life on Wednesday, June 30. Funeral services were conducted at 1 p.m. Tuesday, July 6, at Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ in Manson by the Rev. Charlie E. Leath, pastor. Burial followed in Saints Delight United Holy Church Cemetery in Manson.
Mr. Jefferson was born Jan. 10, 1940, in Philadelphia, Pa., to the late Thomas Jefferson and Anna L. Patillo Jefferson. He was baptized by the late founding pastor of Second Antioch Baptist Church, the Rev. Davis DeBrady. Edmond was involved in several youth ministries, from Sunday school to the Baptist Youth Training Program.
Edmund graduated from the original Northeast High School at the age of 16. He grew up in North Philadelphia in The Village.
He served in the United States Military and received certification in heavy duty equipment operation while based in Fort Carson, Colo. When Edmund returned home from serving his country, he married his high school sweetheart, Marlene, and had three children, Roderic (Rod) Dale, Kimberly and Dawn Marie. Roderic had one daughter, Aaliyah. Edmund also had a son who preceded him in death, Dylan (half-brother to Rod, Kimberly and Dawn).
Edmund was employed with The Edward G. Budd Manufacturing Company (Budd Company). He later married Emma and was stepfather to Albert, both of whom preceded him in death.
Later in life, Edmund married the former Salome Williams and joined Burchette Chapel United Church of Christ. He became a stepfather to Salome’s daughters, Brenda and Janis. Edmund’s family expanded to include several grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Edmund is survived by his children, Rod, Kimberly and Dawn; stepdaughters, Brenda and Janis; his sister, Hattie Jefferson Edwards of Philadelphia; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, lifelong family and friends, and partners of Philly, Alfred Jefferson, Melvin Jefferson and Scottie; three sisters-in-law, Angela, Joan and Hortense; three brothers-in-law, Earl “Dick,” Larry and Horace; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.