Donald Ray “Donnie” Perry, Jr., 31, of Anderson Creek Road, Henderson, died March 24. A memorial service will be held Thursday, March 30, at 11 a.m. in the chapel of J.M. White Funeral Home by the Rev. Billy Callahan.
Born April 4, 1991 in Wake County, Mr. Perry was the son of Heather Ormond Abbott (Rob) of Norlina and Donald Ray Perry, Sr. (Leslie) of Blounts Creek. He was a project manager with Moffat Pipe.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by a daughter, Baylee Renee Perry, and two sons, Jackson Ray Perry and Hunter Clay Perry, and their mother, Suzanne Whitten Perry of the home; a sister, Allison Perry McLamb and husband, Johnathan, of Benson; a brother, Eric Magnuson and wife, Riley of Pensacola, Fla; two nephews, Johnathan Brooks McLamb and William Banks McLamb; two aunts, Deborah P. Monday of Willow Springs and Leigh Anne Ormond of Norlina; an uncle, Russel Barbour of Clayton; his stepgrandmother, Cathy Perry of Smithfield; and several great-aunts, great-uncles and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, William and Nancy Ormond, and his paternal grandparents, Walter Ray Perry and Mary Jeanette Barbour.
The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at J.M. White Funeral Home; and at other times at the home of Heather and Rob Abbott, 847 Division Street Extension, Norlina.
Online condolences may be made at www.jmwhitefuneralhome.com.
