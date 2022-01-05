Chief Master Sgt. Allen Fisher USAF passed away peacefully on Dec. 31 at his home in Linwood, N.J. Born June 26, 1933, in Warrenton, where he resided with his mother Agnes Fisher (deceased), his father Allen Fisher Sr. (deceased) and his sister Mildred Fisher (deceased).
Sports were always an important part of his life, and at 18 years of age he played Minor League Baseball with the Durham Bulls in North Carolina. He also had a great love of music and was classically trained as a tenor. He was very talented, won a number of talent shows and was accepted into, and sang with, The Westminster Choir College in Princeton, N.J.
In 1952, he joined the Air Force, where he discovered his passion for airplanes. After four years of service in the Air Force, he joined the Air National Guard, spending most of his career at the 177th Squadron located at the Hughes FAA Center in Pomona, N.J. He spent 42 years serving our country and always said he loved every day. Nicknamed “All Systems Al,” he quickly became known for his knowledge and creative fixes on the aircraft. He received numerous recognitions from various Presidents of the United States and from the Army and Air Force for his creative design fixes and also achieving significant savings through his designs. He also received two Meritorious Service Awards during his service for “extreme professionalism,” “superior ingenuity,” ”unparalleled leadership abilities” and “detailed knowledge of aircraft.”
He was predeceased by his loving and very devoted wife of 49 years, Josephine Mary Fisher; and is survived by his loving daughter Judy Fisher. No child had a more loving and supportive home life than Judy Fisher, and no Mother and Father were more deserving of the love, respect and devotion that she had for them.
Those who knew Allen knew they were dealing with a true gentleman. A man who had a very quiet demeanor which was backed by tremendous strength of character. He will be missed greatly by his family and friends.
He also was preceded in death by his sister in-law Loretta Anthony; brother in-law Joseph Ondersin; survived by brother in-law Walter Anthony; sister in-law Angie Ondersin; nieces Lynette Sutterlin, Alice Ondersin, Jiana Ondersin, Shellie Ondersin and Laura Sutterlin, Kellie Sutterlin, Holly Sutterlin; and nephews Joseph V. Ondersin, William Sutterlin, Joseph V. Ondersin, Jr., Jeffrey Sutterlin and Mark Sutterlin.
A visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 6, from 10:30 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Adams-Perfect Funeral Homes, Inc., 1650 New Road Northfield, NJ 08225. (The family respectfully requests masks.) Entombment will be private at the convenience of the family at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Trenton, NJ. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the St Jude’s Children’s Research Hospital or to Smile Train in Allen’s Memory. Arrangements by and condolences at www.adams-perfect.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.