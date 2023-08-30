Longtime Warrenton resident Emily Thomas Windom Johnson, 97, departed this life on Aug. 26. Graveside services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6, at Fairview Cemetery in Warrenton.
Born and raised in Pitt County, Emily moved in 1953 with her husband, Arthur Durward Johnson, to Warrenton, where they raised their three daughters. In recent years, she moved to Dogwood Village in Orange, Va., near her oldest daughter, Beverly Quick and family.
In Warrenton, Emily worked part-time in her husband’s grocery business, then as administrative assistant and bookkeeper at local businesses. She was a member of the Eastern Star, various card playing groups, and Warrenton Baptist Church, where she sang in the choir and participated in church activities.
A skilled seamstress, she also enjoyed cooking, baking, reading and crocheting. She was a kind, caring and giving person known for the baked goods she shared, her gingerbread house creations and goodies she prepared for family gatherings.
She was preceded in death by her husband; daughter, Beverly J. Quick; granddaughter, Amanda Q. Roberts; son-in-law, Russell V Powell, Jr.; parents, John L. Windom and Marjorie Patterson Windom; sister, Marjorie Patterson Avery; and brother, John L. Windom, Jr.
Survivors include daughters, Myra J. Powell of Wilson and Sharon J. Bartholomew of Norlina; son-in-law, Sterling Ralph Quick of Rhoadsville, Va.; brother, Alton R. Windom, Sr. (Stella), of Plymouth; grandchildren, Sterling Ryan Quick (Amanda) of Fredericksburg, Va., Katie Quick Derby (Matt) of Culpepper, Va., Emily Quick Charter (Heath) and grandson-in-law Scott Roberts, all of Fredericksburg Va., Jonathan Windom Powell (Dena) of Westfield, Ind., Anna Lane Powell of Surprise, Ariz., Blake Arthur Powell (Lauren) of Wilson, William Eric Bartholomew (Jan-Marie) of Ridgeway, Hillary Kay Bartholomew and Joel Johnson Bartholomew (Marie), all of Warrenton; and 24 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Johnson Fund at Warrenton Baptist Church.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton, and online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
