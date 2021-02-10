Kenneth “Diesel” Allen, 51, entered into eternal rest on Thursday, Jan. 28, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Sunday, Feb. 7, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. Lawrence Williams officiated.
Mr. Allen was born on Feb. 6, 1969, in Durham County to the parentage of the late Peter Ernest Allen and Esther Townes Allen. At an early age, he accepted Christ as his personal savior and joined Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church. He received his education in the public schools of Warren County, North Carolina.
Diesel was the most kind, caring and generous person. He had a huge heart and loved everyone. He loved hunting, fishing and farming. Diesel had many hobbies, but found great joy in cutting grass, cooking on the grill and being a handyman — he never said “no.” Whatever and whenever you needed a hand, you could count on Kenneth to get the job done.
For years, he was employed by Herman Collier Farming Company. He loved his job and was dedicated until his health prevented him from doing so.
Those left to cherish his precious memories are: two sisters, Debra Jean Townes of Warrenton and Belinda Mercedes of Albany, N.Y.; two brothers, Peter Q. Allen of Warrenton and Randy Townes of Henderson; two stepsisters, Raven Allen of Raleigh and Patrice Allen of Warrenton; one stepbrother, Patrick Allen of Warrenton; a special friend for over 12 years, Angela Haislip of Norlina; six aunts, Emma Townes of Brooklyn, N.Y., Leslie Hyman, Mary Distance, Vivian Montgomery, Phyllis Finch and Aleice Hargrove, all of Baltimore, Md.; one uncle, James Finch, Jr. of Baltimore, Md.; a circle of nieces, nephews, cousins, hunting friends and other close friends.
