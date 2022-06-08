On Friday, June 3, Joe Douglas Parker, loving husband, father, grandfather, and brother, passed away at the age of 85.
Joe was born to Rollins Brooks Parker and Viola Elizabeth (Herdon) Parker on Dec, 25, 1936, in Stone, Ky. He was the youngest of four siblings and grew up in the country roads of Kentucky and West Virginia. At age 15, he and his family moved to Pecos,Texas, where he played high school football. During high school, Joe developed a love for flying, and in 1955 at the young age of 19, he joined the Air Force. While stationed in Georgia, he would complete his college degree at Troy University.
During his 23-year service, he would pilot F-4 Phantoms in Vietnam and spent a lot of time stationed in the Middle East—eventually making his way to Homestead, Fla., where he met Barbara Ann Putman and her daughter, Kristin, age 8. They would marry on Sept. 2, 1977, and he would retire from the military in 1978 as a major.
There wasn’t a plane he couldn’t fly. After retiring, he continued to be a flight instructor and FAA examiner teaching others to fly everything from single engine Cessnas to giant passenger planes for Eastern Airlines. These adventures would take him and his family all around Florida, Mississippi, and eventually back to his wife’s hometown of Macon, North Carolina.
In Macon, Joe and Barbara would settle into country life surrounded by family and friends. For many years, Joe served as Town Manager, and they were active members in Macon Baptist Church. He was an avid supporter of his wife’s painting and art teaching. In their spare time, they loved to camp with their beloved dogs and did lots of traveling between Tampa and Boston to visit Kristin’s family and their two grandchildren. Joe was a strong Christian, steadfast, patriotic, and loved his family.
Joe was preceded in death by his wife, Barbara; his mother, Viola, and father, Rollins; his brother, Frederick; and sister, Betty. He is survived by his daughter Kristin; grandchildren, Ava and James; his sister, Frances; his nephew, Jeff; and his nieces, Becky and Karen.
The Rev. Bobby Harrell will conduct funeral services at 11 a.m. on Friday, June 10, at Macon Baptist Church with burial to follow in Greenwood Cemetery. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10-11 a.m. at the church. Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home.
