Rosebud Whitfield departed this life on Friday, Feb. 5, at the Wellington Oaks Nursing Facility in Greensboro. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Feb. 13, at 1 p.m. in the chapel of R. H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton. The Rev. Lawrence Williams officiated, and burial followed in First Baptist Church of Norlina Memorial Gardens.
Rosebud was born in Orangeburg, S.C., to the parentage of the late Johnnie and Bertha Whitfield. As a young girl, Rosebud’s mom died, so she was reared by her stepmother, the late Georgianna Whitfield. She was nurtured and raised in a Christian home.
Rosebud received her education in the public schools of Orangeburg. In her early teens, she moved to Warren County and resided there for years. She attended First Baptist Church of Norlina, where many friendships were established and remained throughout her life. She resided for several years in the home of Mrs. Helen Gilchrist.
Rosebud was a homemaker, took care of children and worked on the farms for many years, picking cotton, cucumbers and numerous vegetables.
Everyone was her “sugar-foot,” and she went above and beyond to do any and everything she could for you. She possessed a loving, caring, genuine, charismatic, easy spirit.
Rosebud had many close friends in Norlina, but held very close ties with her great friend, the late Carrie Smith, and Carrie’s family, along with the Gilchrist family.
Precious memories of Rosebud will forever be cherished by: her only daughter, Shirley Holmes (Carlton) of Trinity; three grandchildren, Quiana Whitfield (Royce), Jasmine Holmes and Carlton Holmes; six great-grandchildren, Nate Whitfield, Jaylin Whitfield, Amiya Whitfield, Ariyanna Mays, Jayden Smith Holmes and Camden Danko; two great-great-grandchildren, Logan Edmonds and Samuel Edmonds; a special friend, David Bell; a circle of friends in her church, community, family and heart.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
