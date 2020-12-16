Mary Emma Marshall, 75, departed this life on Thursday, Dec. 3, at Hock Family Pavilion in Durham. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11 a.m. at the Upper Room Church of God in Christ in Raleigh. Bishop Patrick L. Wooden, Sr., pastor, officiated, and burial followed in Fork Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Inez.
Mary was born on March 19, 1945, in Warren County to the late Ernest and Ethel Dent Alston.
She was a member of Fork Chapel Missionary Baptist Church. Mary received her formal education in the public schools of Warren County and graduated from John R. Hawkins High School. As a young adult, she relocated to New York and attending clerical school. She worked at Metropolitan Life Insurance Company and Smith and Barney. Later, she pursued a career with Citigroup, where she worked for years as a licensing clerk representative until her retirement.
She married Willie Marshall, and this union was blessed with five children. After retirement, Mary and her husband returned to North Carolina. She joined the Upper Room Church of God in Christ, where she served on the Mother’s Board.
Mary is survived by her husband, Willie Marshall; four children, Ethelene Watson (Jose), Cassandra Marshall (Freddy), Molissa Marshall and Jason Marshall; nine grandchildren, Shavon, Kenneth, Julisa, Destin, Angelique, Michael, Makayla, Alan and Jose; 14 great-grandchildren; one sister-in-law, Barbara Marshall; two brothers-in-law, Leonard Marshall and Jimmy Marshall; a childhood and lifetime friend, Lula Alston; a plethora of nieces, nephews, cousins, church family and friends.
She was preceded in death by one son, Cecil Marshall; one grandson, Tyshawn Marshall; and five siblings, John Alston, Norman Alston, William Dent, Hattie P. Carter and Agnes Alston.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home of Warrenton.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.