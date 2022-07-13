O’mauri Don Whitley was given to us for a moment in time on June 24 at Duke Medical Center in Durham. He was born to Ashanti Davis and Dyamond Whitley. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Saturday, July 9, at 2 p.m. from the Townes Family Cemetery in Warrenton. The Reverend David Bullock, Jr. officiated, and the Rev. Lawrence Williams and the Rev. William A. Kearney assisted.
Precious memories will forever be cherished by: his parents, Ashanti Davis and Dyamond Whitley; his grandparents, Douglas and Tamekia Williams Davis, Kenya Dillard and Robert Whitley; his great-grandparents, Carolyn Whitley, Vickie Holiday, Carlton Townes (Carol) and Wanda Davis (Eugene); aunts, Rhysheima “Nikolette” Williams, Te’yania Davis, Kamisha Whitley and Sanaa Walton; uncles, Kaleb Walton, Robert Whitley, Jr., and Ziyel Whitley; a host of great-aunts, great-uncles, and cousins.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
