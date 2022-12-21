Julian Walker Farrar, 98, of Norlina, died Dec. 14 in Pittsboro. The Rev. Richard Booker conducted funeral services at 11 a.m. Monday, Dec. 19, at Zion United Methodist Church with burial in the church cemetery.
Julian was born in Rocky Mount to the Rev. Walter Gaston Farrar and Margaret Walker Farrar. He was predeceased by his wife, Catherine Read Farrar; parents; a brother, Walter Gaston Farrar, Jr.; and two sisters, Annie Ruth Upchurch Thomas and Margaret Farrar.
Julian married his beloved Willie Catherine Read in Norlina. He was an adoring and devoted father to their two daughters, Dr. Ann McBride (Dr. Marvin) and Jane Vaught (Don); grandsons, Andrew Vaught, Matthew McBride (Megan) and Dr. Jonathan McBride (Dr. Elizabeth); and great-grandsons, Harrison McBride and Nathan McBride.
Julian’s father was a Methodist minister, and his family moved frequently. Julian enjoyed living in several Eastern North Carolina towns, making lifelong friends in each location. After graduating from Carthage High School, he entered Duke University in 1942. He served in the United States Navy from 1943-1945. After graduating from the University of North Carolina-Chapel Hill in 1948, he continued in Social Work graduate school at UNC-CH.
For 37 years, he directed the Warren County Department of Social Services and retired as the longest serving director in the state. He was instrumental in bringing Kerr Area Transportation System and Warren Hills Nursing Center to the county. He especially enjoyed working with adoptive families.
Julian was a devoted member of Norlina United Methodist Church, teaching the Men’s Bible Class, singing in the choir, and serving on committees and boards. Julian served on the Board of Directors of the Methodist Home for Children in Raleigh, the Warren County Community Foundation Board of Directors and Norlina Board of Commissioners. His life exemplified love, service, and integrity. Hobbies included fine furniture making and gardening.
Memorials: Norlina United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 356, Norlina, NC 27563 or Zion United Methodist Church, 462 Oine Road, Norlina, NC 27563.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
