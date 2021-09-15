Katherine B. Williams, 91, departed this life on Tuesday, Aug. 31, at her residence in the Largo Community. Funeral services were conducted Thursday, Sept. 9, at 1:30 p.m. in the chapel of R.H. Greene Funeral Home in Warrenton with Brother Perry officiating. Burial followed in the Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mrs. Williams born in Warren County on May 13, 1930, to Christopher and Lula Hawkins Bullock.
She was educated in the Warren County educational system, graduating from John Graham High School. She met and married the late Clifton Arthur Williams, and they relocated to Brooklyn, N.Y., for greater opportunity. They had six children, Rodney, Jackie, Christopher, Regina, Romona and Oscar.
Katherine pursued a career in the medical field, starting as a dietitian in St. Mary’s Hospital. She went to school to become a nurse’s aide, and served as a Nurse’s Aide in Kings County Hospital for over 30 years, working in NYC Health and Hospitals for over 40 years before retiring.
Katherine dedicated her life to Jehovah and was baptized as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses on Dec. 6, 1969. She loved the preaching work and associating with Jehovah’s people. She was faithful in the door-to-door ministry, and attended many assemblies and conventions throughout the United States.
She had many interests and hobbies, including traveling, sewing, cooking for friends and family, and gardening.
Katherine leaves to cherish her memory, her brother, Joseph Bullock (Shirley); her children, Christopher Williams, Romona Williams and Oscar Williams (Caroline); her grandchildren, Aben Ellerbe, Jeremy Williams, Saayid Jackson, Shaun Jackson, Najeema Williams and Oscar Williams, Jr.; her great-grandchildren, Emmanuel Ellerbe, Nahjanee Jackson, Saayid Jackson Jr., Brian Powell Jr., and Jonas Jackson; and other relatives.
Katherine was preceded in death by her parents, Christopher and Lula Hawkins Bullock; siblings, James Bullock (Agnes), Carrie Moore (Homer) and Rebecca Kearney; and three children, Rodney, Jackie and Regina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.