William Allen Hawks, 67, of Wake Forest, passed away on Friday, Nov. 19, at his home. The Rev. Helen Champion will conduct graveside services at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 24, at the Wise Baptist Church Cemetery.
Allen was a native of Warren County born to the late William Joseph “Bill” Hawks and Lois Felts Hawks.
Allen graduated from Barton College and received a Masters of Public Affairs degree from NC State. He was instrumental in obtaining funding for and served as Director of the Warren County Senior Center. Mr. Hawks also served the State of North Carolina for 30 years and retired as the Business Officer at the Division of Public Health.
He is survived by his loving wife of 43 years, Brenda Green Hawks; his daughter, Abby H. Beddingfield and husband Phillip; his brother, Jimmy Hawks and wife, Brenda; his grandson, Will Beddingfield; and his nephews, Chris Hawks and wife, Melissa, and Jason Hawks.
Arrangements are by Blaylock Funeral Home of Warrenton.
