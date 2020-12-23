Mischell Anette Townes, 67, departed this life on Friday, Dec. 11 at Kerr Lake Nursing Center in Henderson. A funeral services was conducted at noon on Tuesday, Dec. 15, at Pine Grove Baptist Church in Macon by the Rev. Mark Jones. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mischell was born Jan. 8, 1953, to Annie Pearl Hawkins and Moses Townes, Sr. in Warren County.
At an early age, she joined Pine Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Macon. She later became a deaconess of the church.
Mischell attended Warren County public schools, graduating from John Graham High School in Warrenton. After graduating high school, she attended Vance-Granville Community College for Early Childhood Education.
After graduating from Vance-Granville Community College, she began working at Northside Elementary School in Norlina.
Mischell loved traveling, being with family and friends, and cooking her favorite meals.
She leaves to cherish her memory: one sister, Fay Townes; five brothers, Moses Townes, Jr. (Rosa), Earnest Townes (Felly), Stanley Townes, Charles Townes and Grover Townes; along with a host of cousins and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. Online condolences may be made at boydsfuneralserviceinc.com.
