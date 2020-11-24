Clarke Alston Egerton, Jr., 88, an accomplished musician icon, passed away on Sunday, Oct. 18. A private service was held for family members. At a later time, a public celebration will be held for family, friends and students.
It was during his tenure as a student in the Durham City Schools and North Carolina College (now North Carolina Central University) that he enhanced his musical talent which led to an array of opportunities in the musical arena.
Mr. Egerton began his teaching career in 1955 as a music teacher and band director at John R. Hawkins High School in Warrenton. Other teaching experiences followed at Lincoln High School in Chapel Hill, Whitted Junior High School and Hillside High School in Durham.
Mr. Egerton was director of bands at Hillside High School for 30 years. During the period at Hillside, the marching band received many honors and awards, including certificates of appreciation from Presidents Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan.
His concert and symphonic bands received many “Superior” ratings (the highest) at competitions. He was the first African-American to be inducted into the American School Band Directors Association.
Throughout Mr. Egerton’s successful years as a band director, his other professional music experiences included director of the Durham Community Band, clinician/director for the Winston-Salem All County Band, as well as performer/backup musician with The Four Tops, Sam Cooke, Ike & Tina Turner, Joe Tex and The Temptations.
Mr. Egerton is survived by his loving wife, Johnsie; son, Clarke A. Egerton III (Terri); and granddaughter, Annisianna.
His loving, caring and professional spirit will forever be remembered. It definitely is indisputable that Mr. Egerton left an indelible mark on the community.
Arrangements were by Scarborough & Hargett Celebration of Life Center, Inc. of Durham.
