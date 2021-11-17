Emma Lou Southerland Davis, 84, passed away on Friday, Nov. 5, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. A Celebration of Life was conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 12, at Union Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Henderson by the Rev. Stephon D. Goode, pastor, the Rev. Crowin S. Mason, officiating, the Rev. Jimmie Hayes, eulogist, the Rev. Carrie W. Alexander, Pastor Lenora Dawson, Minister Betsy Daniels and the Rev. David Bullock.
Emma was born Sept. 23, 1937, in Franklin County, to Johnny Southerland and Rebecca Jones Southerland.
She accepted Jesus Christ as her personal savior and joined the Mitchell Missionary Baptist Church in Louisburg. She was educated in the public schools of Warren County.
An avid entrepreneur, Emma was employed at Harriet and Henderson Yarns, Americal Corporation, Louisburg Grill and Forysth’s Barbeque. For years, she worked as a home care nurse.
Emma loved cooking, gardening, canning, playing cards, and sitting with her sisters and other ladies around the table.
She was united in marriage to Edwin Davis, and this union was blessed with three children, Shirley, Elsie and Allen.
Emma is survived by two daughters, Shirley Davis Strong and Elsie Davis, both of Warrenton; six grandchildren, Cassandra Daniel (Avery), Beverly Hayes, Pastor Jimmie Hayes (Jean), Clifton Kearney (Alicia), Clayton Kearney and Travis Fields; 30 great-grandchildren; 14 great-great-grandchildren; four sisters, Fannie Southerland, Mavis Bradley (Richard) and Rebecca Southerland, both of Warrenton, and Ada Jones (Walter) of Henderson; two brothers, Willie Southerland of Warrenton and Clifton Southerland (Mary) of Louisburg; one daughter-in-law, Lynette Davis of Warrenton; one special son-in-law, Jimmie Lee Hayes of Warrenton; one sister-in-law, Esther Southerland of Warrenton; a special family friend, Karen Cedillos; and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her parents; one son, Edwin Allen Davis; two brothers, Robert Southerland and William Southerland; and one sister, Rose Southerland Perry.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
