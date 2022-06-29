Murray L. Clayton, 83, of Norlina, died on Friday, June 24, at Warren Hills Nursing Center. The Rev. Fred Powell, Jr. and Gary Paynter conducted funeral services at 2 p.m. today (Wednesday) at Blaylock Funeral Home in Warrenton.
Mr. Clayton was a native of Brewton, Ala., born to the late Charles Wesley and Goldie Webb Clayton. He was also recently preceded in death by his wife, Grace Ganus Clayton.
Mr. Clayton was a US Navy Veteran and member of the North Warrenton Baptist Church, where he once was a Sunday School Teacher. He was also a longtime Truck Driver and retired from Purolator.
He is survived by his sons, Robert Clayton and Ovid Clayton; his stepson, Steve VanBuren; his sister, Cybil Theus; his grandchildren, Justin Clayton, Logan Clayton, Amber Williamson, Kayla Clayton and Landon Clayton; and his great-grandchildren, Ryan, Abigail, Aiden, Hunter, Alyssa and Caroline.
The family asks that any memorials be directed to the American Cancer Society or to the North Warrenton Baptist Church.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home following today’s service. Online condolences may be made at www.blaylockfh.com.
