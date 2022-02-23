Larry Alexander, 70, of Norlina, departed this life on Thursday, Feb. 10, at Maria Parham Health in Henderson. Funeral services were conducted at noon on Monday, Feb. 14, at Ridgeway Missionary Baptist Church. The Rev. W.T. Ramey, III officiated, and burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Alexander leaves to cherish his loving memories: his mother, Annie Streeter of Warrenton; his wife, Erma Louise Hall of Ridgeway; two sons, Steven (Amanda) Alexander of Raleigh and Marvin (Taunya) Alexander of Cary; a daughter, Shukita (Mangus) Daniels of Greenville; four grandchildren, Tavaros Daniels, Thomas Alexander, Naomi Alexander and William Alexander; one sister, Ella (Kenneth) Wiggins of Warrenton; three sisters-in-law, Freida Champion of Richmond, Va.; Catherine (Alvis) Allen of Manson and Shirley (John) Jones of Ridgeway; one brother-in-law, Sylvester (Charlene) Hall of Henderson; one uncle/brother Charles (Phyllis) Davis of Warrenton; two aunts, Gladys Solomon of Henderson and Barbara (Ewald) Revers of Bear Del.; and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
Arrangements were by Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton.
