Dolores Ann Thompson Pearce, 81, of Macon, passed away on Monday, April 17. The funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Friday, April 21 at Casey Funeral Home and Cremations in Princeton with the Rev. Nelson High officiating. The burial took place after the funeral at Evergreen Memorial Cemetery.
The family will also have a Memorial Service on Sunday, April 23, at 10 a.m. at Macon Methodist Church, 107 Church Street, Macon.
Mrs. Pearce was born on Feb. 24, 1942, in the District of Columbia (Washington, DC) to the late Vincent Hazel Thompson and Agnes Rollins Thompson.
She was a member of Macon Methodist Church and attended regularly. She was also a member of the Ladies Auxiliary. She loved dogs, loved her family and was very devoted to her husband, George.
Mrs. Pearce is survived by her husband of 63 years, George Graham Pearce; son, Timothy Edward Pearce (Sylvia) of Dunn; daughters, Kimberly Pearce Hester (Fletcher) of Clayton, and Barbara Pearce Wray (Roger) of Garner; sister, Rose Woods, (Charlie) of West Virginia; grandchildren, Terry Pearce (Melissa), Courtney Shephard (Jason), Michael Hester (Mary Margaret), Joseph Hester (Courtney), Bryan Stancil (Ashley), David Stancil (Kristen), Brian Wray (Kirsten) and Brandon Wray; 14 great-grandchildren and her canine companion, Buddy.
Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.caseyfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.