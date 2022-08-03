Janet LePage Wiggs Humphries, 71, of Twin Cedars Lane, Manson, died Sunday, July 31, at Franklin Manor. Born Dec. 5, 1950, in Norfolk, Va., she was the daughter of the late Jeanne Guille Siegfried and James Oliver Wiggs.
She was a retired registered nurse and was integral in the development of the nursing program at Halifax Community College. A former Warren County Commissioner, she served on the board that was instrumental in building the Animal Ark in Warren County and took pride in participating in that ground breaking ceremony. Janet was a member of Bethesda Baptist Church in Palmer Springs, Va.
A memorial service will be held at a later date.
She is survived by her husband, Michael Anthony Humphries of the home; twin sons, Camden W. Humphries and wife, Pam, of Oxford and Christopher G. Humphries and wife, Nora Alice, of Middleburg and their sister, Kimberly Towles of Surfside, S.C.; and eight grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Lewybody Dementia Association, 912 Killian Hill Road SW, Lilburn, GA 30047.
Arrangements are by J.M. White Funeral Home of Henderson. Online condolences may be made at www.jmwhitefuneralhome.com.
