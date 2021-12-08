Robert Earl Wright, 59, died on Friday, Nov. 26, at his residence. A Celebration of Life was conducted Saturday, Dec. 4, at noon at the Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Oxford. Elder Allen F. Brown officiated, Pastor Spotswood Burwell, Sr., Pastor Hassan Kingsberry and Apostle Previs Foster delivered the eulogy, assisted by the Rev. Marktonio Royster, the Rev. Latanya Joyner and Pastor Douglas Judkins. Burial followed in the Jordan Chapel Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Earl was born Jan. 25, 1962, in Vance County, the son of Alex M. Wright, Sr. and Genevieve McKnight Wright. Earl received his high school diploma at Vance-Granville Community College.
As a young man, he accepted Christ as his personal savior and attended the Haywood Baptist Church in Louisburg.
On May 28, 1988, Earl married the former Karen Foster. For 23 years, he was employed at Burlington Industries in Raleigh. In 1998, he joined the staff at Lauren Glass Company (Bagdag Company).
He is survived by his wife, Karen Foster Wright; two children, Robert Dartez Wright (Philreca) and McKayla N. Wright; three grandchildren, Raegan Wright, Alanah Wright and Casey Clark-Wright; two godsons, Jayvin K. Talley and Darius M. Clark; nine siblings, Anthony Wright of Louisburg, Stephon Wright (Rhonda), Carl Wright, Tony Wright, Annie Wright, Ella Wright, Melissa Wright (Travis), Gregory Perry (Theresa) and Delente Williams; one aunt, Liz Wright; one uncle, John Wright; five sisters-in-law, Whilemina Judkins, NeTasha Foster, Brendetta Clark, Quanetta Clark and Destany Hawkins; six brothers-in-law, Apostle Previs Foster, Ron Judkins (Shena), Brian Foster (Ondray), Robert Crawley, Sr., Sean Hargrove and Dylan Hawkins; his step-mother-in-law, Ann S. Foster; one step-sister-in-law, Phyllis Hawkins; two step-brothers-in-law, George Hawkins, Jr. and James Hawkins; two special nephews, Victor Wright and Patrick Wright; and other relatives.
He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Kennedy Louise Wright; one brother, Alex M. Wright, Jr.; and two sisters, Maxine Wright and Betty Wright.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
