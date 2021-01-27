Mrs. Irene Jones, 81, departed this life on Tuesday, Jan. 12, at University Hospital in Newark, N.J. Funeral services will be conducted at 1 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 29, in the chapel of Boyd & Royster Funeral Services of Warrenton. The Reverend Carson F. Jones Jr. will officiate. Burial will follow in Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church Cemetery in Warrenton.
Mrs. Jones was born on July 30, 1939, in Warren County to Endia R. Davis and Forest Jones. She was baptized and joined Coley Springs Missionary Baptist Church at an early age. She relocated to New Jersey with her mother as a teenager.
Irene received her formal education from the New Jersey school system. She furthered her education and received her degree in nursing. She was employed as a registered nurse for over 30 years.
She was a lady with the biggest heart and would help anyone in need. Her life’s mission was to give, give, give to help people. She was the true example of agape love.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Elijah “Squirrel” Robinson.
She leaves to cherish her memory: cousins with whom she was very close, her sister-cousin, Bessie Mayes, Eline, Leroy, Wiley and Samuel Davis, Sandra Wheeler and Paul Jones; three adopted nieces who always called her Aunt Irene, Almena, Deborah and Matelant Mayes; her special friend and caregiver, Ella Goode; along with a host of other family members and friends.
She may be viewed on Thursday, Jan. 28, from noon until 5 p.m. at the funeral home.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions, the funeral attendance will be limited to 50 guests or less; therefore, family and friends are asked to pay their respects during the viewing and visitation the day prior to the service to allow the immediate family to attend the funeral service. Safety measures will be enforced at the service.
