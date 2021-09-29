Robert Lee Bullock, 55, departed this life on Tuesday, Sept. 21, at UNC Hospitals in Chapel Hill. A Celebration of Life was conducted on Monday, Sept. 27, at noon on the grounds of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church in Macon. The Rev. Charles W. Faulcon, pastor, officiated, and Elder Shondra D. Jordan, the Rev. Herbert Bullock, the Rev. Fred Lyons and Apostle Sheral G. Zeno assisted. Burial followed in the church cemetery.
Mr. Bullock was born May 3, 1966, to George Bullock, Sr. and Hannah Robinson Bullock.
Robert graduated from Warren County High School in 1985. At an early age, Robert accepted Christ as personal savior and joined the Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
He graduated from Vance-Granville Com-munity College with a degree in Industrial Maintenance Technology.
Robert’s employment began at Cochrane Furniture, and later he worked at Harriet and Henderson Yarns while driving buses for Warren County Schools. Prior to his declining health, he was employed at the Vance County ABC Store and AWNC in Durham.
His talents included working on cars, lawn care and baking. In his leisure, he was a diehard Carolina and Redskins fan; his love for sports and helping kids led him to do volunteer work at numerous Carolina games.
Robert was preceded in death by his parents, George and Hannah Robinson Bullock; and one brother, Ernest Milton Robinson.
Survivors include his loving fiancé, Delores McKoy of Henderson; four sisters, Metricia Robinson, Annie Bullock and Joyce Edwards (Benjamin), all of Norlina, and Celestine Mundy (Gregory) of Leesville, La.; two brothers, George Bullock, Jr. and Norman Bullock, both of Norlina; a niece and great-niece whom he considered his own, Jessica Edwards and Jazzmine Coleman of the home; his godson, Quadarus McKoy, and granddaughter, Ja’Leigh McKoy of Henderson; an adopted grandson, Jayce Neal; nephews, Elijah Mundy and Precious Mundy; nieces, Michelle Chavis, Latonya Robinson and Lakrisha Robinson; two adopted nieces, Kierra Falcon and Ambrianna Winston; and other relatives.
Arrangements were by R.H. Greene Funeral Home.
