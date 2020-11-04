Alton Parker Carter, Sr., 74, of Wake Forest, lost his fight with cancer on Thursday, Oct. 29, surrounded by his family. A service celebrating his life was held at Bright Funeral Home in Wake Forest on Sunday, Nov. 1, followed by a graveside service at Pearce Baptist Church in Zebulon, with Pastor Alan Skinner officiating.
Alton was born to parents Lewis and Ruth Carter on May 20, 1946, in Warrenton. He enjoyed retirement after many years in the propane industry.
He was an avid sports fan who enjoyed watching all types of sporting events and loved to talk about them with his sons. Alton loved Alabama football (Roll Tide) and Duke basketball (Let’s Go, Duke).
He had strong political beliefs and enjoyed following current events. You always knew exactly where he stood.
One of his best friends was an Australian Shepherd named Ellie, whom he loved to spend his days with.
He will be missed dearly by his wife of 37 years, Doris Carter. They enjoyed spending time together in retirement. There were many joyous years spent in Wake Forest, where they raised their family.
Alton was preceded in death by his father, Lewis; his mother, Ruth; his brother, Lewis Hunter; and his son, Glenn Carroll. Left to cherish his memory are his sister, Hilda Green (Bill); his children, Alton Carter, Jr. (Brandy), Danny Carroll (Clara), Kim Wood (Greg) and Robbie Fleming (Kaleena); his grandchildren; and his great-grandchildren.
Donations may be made to Glen Royal Baptist Church, 731 Elizabeth Ave., Wake Forest, NC 27587.
